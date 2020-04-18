Total Number Of COVID-19 Cases In Uzbekistan Reaches 1,450 - Health Ministry
Faizan Hashmi 11 minutes ago Sat 18th April 2020 | 11:40 AM
TASHKENT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th April, 2020) The number of COVID-19 cases confirmed in Uzbekistan has risen by 45 to 1,450, the country's Health Ministry announced on Saturday.
"As of 10:00 on April 18, 2020 [05:00 GMT], the number of cases of coronavirus disease in Uzbekistan is 1,450," the Health Ministry said in a message on its official Telegram channel.
The first case of the disease in the country was reported on March 15, identified as a woman who had recently returned from France.
Stringent self-isolation measures have been in force in Uzbekistan since April 1. Citizens over 65 years of age are forbidden to leave their homes, and almost 90,000 people are in state-ordered quarantine.
The Uzbek government has banned all international travel until April 30, and inter-regional passenger travel has also been suspended.