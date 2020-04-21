UrduPoint.com
Total Number Of COVID-19 Cases In Uzbekistan Reaches 1,657 - Health Ministry

Faizan Hashmi 54 seconds ago Tue 21st April 2020 | 07:58 PM

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Uzbekistan has reached 1,657, and one patient has died over the past 24 hours bringing the death toll to six people, the Health Ministry said on Tuesday

TASHKENT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st April, 2020) The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Uzbekistan has reached 1,657, and one patient has died over the past 24 hours bringing the death toll to six people, the Health Ministry said on Tuesday.

The first case of the disease in the country was reported on March 15. The infection was found in a woman who had returned from France.

According to the ministry, 73 patients have recovered from the decease over the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of recoveries to 334.

Stringent self-isolation measures have been in force in Uzbekistan since April 1. Citizens over 65 years old are forbidden to leave their homes, and almost 90,000 people are in state-ordered quarantine.

The Uzbek government has banned international travel until April 30, and inter-regional passenger travel has also been suspended.

