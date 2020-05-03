Total Number of COVID-19 Cases Worldwide Surpasses 3.3Mln - WHO

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd May, 2020) The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases across the globe has surpassed 3.3 million, while the global death toll is more than 238,000, according to the World Health Organization (WHO).

There have been registered over 77,745 new cases worldwide, bringing the overall number to 3,349,786, per the WHO estimations.

The number of deaths increased by 8524 to 238,628.

On March 11, the WHO designated the COVID-19 outbreak as a pandemic.