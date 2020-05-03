UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Total Number Of COVID-19 Cases Worldwide Surpasses 3.3Mln - WHO

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Sun 03rd May 2020 | 10:50 PM

Total Number of COVID-19 Cases Worldwide Surpasses 3.3Mln - WHO

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd May, 2020) The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases across the globe has surpassed 3.3 million, while the global death toll is more than 238,000, according to the World Health Organization (WHO).

There have been registered over 77,745 new cases worldwide, bringing the overall number to 3,349,786, per the WHO estimations.

The number of deaths increased by 8524 to 238,628.

On March 11, the WHO designated the COVID-19 outbreak as a pandemic.

Related Topics

World March 786 Investment Limited Million

Recent Stories

UAE participates in Petersburg Climate Dialogue

11 minutes ago

Grand Imam of Al Azhar, Pope Francis welcome Highe ..

1 hour ago

Abu Dhabi Ports signs virtual declaration to keep ..

2 hours ago

SCI distributes 250,000 Iftar meals in first ten d ..

3 hours ago

Dubai South announces economic stimulus package to ..

3 hours ago

COVID-19 testing is key to maintain health and wel ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.