Total Number of COVID-19 Infected Mink Farms in Netherlands Rises to 36 - Reports

COVID-19 has been found at three more mink farms across the Netherlands, taking the total number of such infected farms in the country to 36, media reported on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th August, 2020) COVID-19 has been found at three more mink farms across the Netherlands, taking the total number of such infected farms in the country to 36, media reported on Wednesday.

According to the Dutch news website, more than 1.6 million infected mink have been killed to stop the spread of the virus, which represents 30 percent of all animals kept on the Netherlands' 128 mink farms.

The first outbreak at a Dutch mink farm was detected in April in North Brabant.

In May, the Ministry of Agriculture confirmed the first two cases � and so far the only ones � of a mink infecting a human with the coronavirus.

The government responded by launching a policy of animal culling at infected farms and long-term isolation at non-infected farms. In parallel, monitoring and strict sanitary protocols have been put in place.

In 2013, the Netherlands began eliminating its fur cultivating farms with the outlook of finishing by 2024.