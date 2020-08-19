UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Total Number Of COVID-19 Infected Mink Farms In Netherlands Rises To 36 - Reports

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Wed 19th August 2020 | 07:06 PM

Total Number of COVID-19 Infected Mink Farms in Netherlands Rises to 36 - Reports

COVID-19 has been found at three more mink farms across the Netherlands, taking the total number of such infected farms in the country to 36, media reported on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th August, 2020) COVID-19 has been found at three more mink farms across the Netherlands, taking the total number of such infected farms in the country to 36, media reported on Wednesday.

According to the Dutch news website, more than 1.6 million infected mink have been killed to stop the spread of the virus, which represents 30 percent of all animals kept on the Netherlands' 128 mink farms.

The first outbreak at a Dutch mink farm was detected in April in North Brabant.

In May, the Ministry of Agriculture confirmed the first two cases � and so far the only ones � of a mink infecting a human with the coronavirus.

The government responded by launching a policy of animal culling at infected farms and long-term isolation at non-infected farms. In parallel, monitoring and strict sanitary protocols have been put in place.

In 2013, the Netherlands began eliminating its fur cultivating farms with the outlook of finishing by 2024.

Related Topics

Agriculture Netherlands April May Media All Government Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Islamabad Electric Supply Company notifies 2-day p ..

32 seconds ago

Balochistan govt completes multiple agro projects

34 seconds ago

International conspiracies hatch to ignite sectari ..

35 seconds ago

KP Education Deptt starts various flagships projec ..

37 seconds ago

Merkel Says Cannot Be Mediator in Situation in Bel ..

39 seconds ago

Berlin Agreements on Libya Hold for All Parties, I ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.