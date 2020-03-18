UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Total Number Of Japan's COVID-19 Cases Rises To 1,594 - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Wed 18th March 2020 | 10:50 AM

Total Number of Japan's COVID-19 Cases Rises to 1,594 - Reports

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th March, 2020) The overall number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Japan has reached 1,594, media reported on Wednesday.

According to the NHK broadcaster, citing the country's Health Ministry and local authorities, the number includes 868 patients detected in Japan, 712 people from Diamond Princess cruise ship and 14 people that were evacuated from China in February.

Meanwhile, Japan's death toll stands at 36. Sixty people remain in serious condition and 679 have been discharged from hospitals upon recovering.

Related Topics

China Japan February Media From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Today's Gold Rates in Pakistan on 18 March 2020

39 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

1 hour ago

UAE announces 15 new cases of COVID-19

8 hours ago

UAE&#039;s iconic landmarks go green in celebratio ..

10 hours ago

Bulgaria locks down largest ski resort over virus

11 hours ago

EU leaders mull shutting Europe border

11 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.