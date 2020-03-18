(@ChaudhryMAli88)

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th March, 2020) The overall number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Japan has reached 1,594, media reported on Wednesday.

According to the NHK broadcaster, citing the country's Health Ministry and local authorities, the number includes 868 patients detected in Japan, 712 people from Diamond Princess cruise ship and 14 people that were evacuated from China in February.

Meanwhile, Japan's death toll stands at 36. Sixty people remain in serious condition and 679 have been discharged from hospitals upon recovering.