Total Number of People Infected With COVID-19 in Switzerland Exceeds 640 - Authorities

The overall number of people who have contracted the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Switzerland has risen to over 640, the Federal Office of Public Health (FOPH) said on Wednesday

GENEVA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th March, 2020) The overall number of people who have contracted the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Switzerland has risen to over 640, the Federal Office of Public Health (FOPH) said on Wednesday.

"11.3.2020, 12 pm [11 a.m. GMT]: Infections with the new coronavirus have been confirmed: 613 persons. Reports: 645 persons," the FOPH said in a statement.

According to FOPH, 32 people are awaiting the results of repeated lab tests. The death toll from the disease in the country currently stands at three people.

COVID-19 was detected in 23 of Switzerland's cantons out of 26. The highest numbers of infected people were reported in Ticino, Vaud, Geneva and Zurich cantons.

The Swiss government has said that it introduced a special control on the border with Italy in the Ticino canton and began conducting all traffic through main border control points in the wake of the outbreak.