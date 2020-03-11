UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Total Number Of People Infected With COVID-19 In Switzerland Exceeds 640 - Authorities

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Wed 11th March 2020 | 09:47 PM

Total Number of People Infected With COVID-19 in Switzerland Exceeds 640 - Authorities

The overall number of people who have contracted the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Switzerland has risen to over 640, the Federal Office of Public Health (FOPH) said on Wednesday

GENEVA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th March, 2020) The overall number of people who have contracted the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Switzerland has risen to over 640, the Federal Office of Public Health (FOPH) said on Wednesday.

"11.3.2020, 12 pm [11 a.m. GMT]: Infections with the new coronavirus have been confirmed: 613 persons. Reports: 645 persons," the FOPH said in a statement.

According to FOPH, 32 people are awaiting the results of repeated lab tests. The death toll from the disease in the country currently stands at three people.

COVID-19 was detected in 23 of Switzerland's cantons out of 26. The highest numbers of infected people were reported in Ticino, Vaud, Geneva and Zurich cantons.

The Swiss government has said that it introduced a special control on the border with Italy in the Ticino canton and began conducting all traffic through main border control points in the wake of the outbreak.

Related Topics

Traffic Geneva Canton Italy Switzerland Border All From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

SSC holds meeting to raise awareness over coronavi ..

5 minutes ago

Emirates Group partners with Airbus to provide lea ..

35 minutes ago

256 buses are sterilised daily: SRTA

35 minutes ago

DP World announces 2019 full-year results

50 minutes ago

Quetta Gladiators v Multan Sultans abandoned due t ..

1 hour ago

Mansour bin Zayed attends final meeting of camel r ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.