UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Total Number Of People Vaccinated With At Least 1 Dose In Moscow Exceeds 2.7Mln - Mayor

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 29 seconds ago Sat 03rd July 2021 | 09:16 PM

Total Number of People Vaccinated With at Least 1 Dose in Moscow Exceeds 2.7Mln - Mayor

The immunization campaign in Moscow has sped up and already covered 2.7 million people, with 60,000-70,000 doses administered daily, Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said on Saturday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd July, 2021) The immunization campaign in Moscow has sped up and already covered 2.7 million people, with 60,000-70,000 doses administered daily, Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said on Saturday.

"The vaccination against COVID-19 has sped up. Medical workers are operating with full dedication. The total number of people who received at least the first shot today exceeded 2.7 million people.

Every day 60-70 thousand people receive protection from the virus. In the future, we will increase the number of daily vaccinations, including through the vaccination of foreign workers," Sobyanin said in his blog.

Amid a splash of cases last month, the local authorities tightened restrictions in the Russian capital motivating people to get vaccinated by, for example, making the coronavirus shots a requirement for being able to go to cafes and restaurants.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia From Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Tomljanovic accuses Ostapenko of 'lying' in stormy ..

22 seconds ago

Verstappen takes pole in Austria as Hamilton strug ..

24 seconds ago

Coronavirus: Latest global developments

26 seconds ago

Mohammed bin Rashid&#039;s economic initiatives a ..

31 minutes ago

Death toll from Florida condo collapse rises to 22 ..

28 minutes ago

China green-lights 2 sci-tech innovation IPOs

28 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.