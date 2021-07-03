Total Number of People Vaccinated With at Least 1 Dose in Moscow Exceeds 2.7Mln - Mayor

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd July, 2021) The immunization campaign in Moscow has sped up and already covered 2.7 million people, with 60,000-70,000 doses administered daily, Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said on Saturday.

"The vaccination against COVID-19 has sped up. Medical workers are operating with full dedication. The total number of people who received at least the first shot today exceeded 2.7 million people.

Every day 60-70 thousand people receive protection from the virus. In the future, we will increase the number of daily vaccinations, including through the vaccination of foreign workers," Sobyanin said in his blog.

Amid a splash of cases last month, the local authorities tightened restrictions in the Russian capital motivating people to get vaccinated by, for example, making the coronavirus shots a requirement for being able to go to cafes and restaurants.