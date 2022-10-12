Total of 100-300 Militants Trained in Ukraine to Capture Regional Center in Belarus - KGB

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th October, 2022) Foreign security services have trained up to 300 militants in Ukraine to capture a regional center in Belarus, Lt. Gen. Ivan Tertel, chairman of the Belarusian State Security Committee (KGB), said on the Belarus 1 tv channel.

"An armed seizure of a regional center on the territory of Belarus as a springboard for further development of the offensive operation - for this, foreign security services have trained from 100 to 300 militants on the territory of Ukraine," Tertel said.

He said militants are trained not only by foreign instructors in Ukraine, but also in Poland and Lithuania.