Total Of 101 Houthi Detainees Arrive In Sanaa As Part Of Release Deal With Gov't - Source

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Fri 16th October 2020 | 02:20 PM

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th October, 2020) A plane operated by the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) has arrived in the airport of the Sanaa capital with 101 detainees of the Shia rebel Houthi movement, a source told Sputnik on Friday.

"A Red Cross plane with 101 Houthi prisoners aboard has arrived from Aden," a source in the Sanaa airport said.

Along with that, according to another source in Aden, another ICRC aircraft carrying 76 government prisoners has arrived in Aden from Sanaa.

The swap of prisoners, which the parties have agreed upon during talks in Switzerland in September, started on Thursday, with over 450 prisoners already arrived home. Among those released were 15 Saudi and four Sudanese nationals, who, according to the Saudi-led coalition, reached a Riyadh-based military base.

