Total of 106 People Poisoned by Counterfeit Cider in Russia in June - Health Minister

A total of 106 people, including five minors, have been poisoned after drinking counterfeit cider in Russia, and 35 of them have died, Russian Health Minister Mikhail Murashko said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th June, 2023) A total of 106 people, including five minors, have been poisoned after drinking counterfeit cider in Russia, and 35 of them have died, Russian Health Minister Mikhail Murashko said on Wednesday.

"A total of 106 people, including five children, have been affected since June 3, 35 of them died, including one child," Murashko said at a plenary session of the Russian Cabinet.

He added that it was necessary to plan new measures with relation to the moral education of children and adolescents to prevent such incidents in the future.

Dozens of people died from poisoning after drinking the Mister Sidr counterfeit alcohol beverage in western Russia in early June. Dozens more were hospitalized. The examination revealed dangerous methanol and ethyl butyrate impurities in the ersatz drink.