(@imziishan)

As many as 109 terrorists have been killed since the beginning of Turkey's military operation in Syria's north, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th October, 2019) As many as 109 terrorists have been killed since the beginning of Turkey's military operation in Syria's north, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Thursday.

Erdogan announced on Wednesday the start of Operation Peace Spring in northern Syria against Kurdish militias, designated as terrorists by Ankara, and Islamic State terrorist group (banned in Russia). Meanwhile, Damascus sees the operation as an assault on its sovereignty.

"We started the operation yesterday.

First it was artillery, then aviation, and ground forces arrived in late evening. As of now, 109 terrorists have been killed, and many others have been injured or have surrendered. Black propaganda against Turkey has been launched there, with Turkey being accused of bombing civilians. These are you who attack civilians, you have no shame. We are taking measures against the black propaganda, and we are briefing the society on every step we take," Erdogan said in an address in Ankara.