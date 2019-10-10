UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Total Of 109 Terrorists Killed Since Beginning Of Turkey's Offensive In Syria - Erdogan

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 5 minutes ago Thu 10th October 2019 | 05:06 PM

Total of 109 Terrorists Killed Since Beginning of Turkey's Offensive in Syria - Erdogan

As many as 109 terrorists have been killed since the beginning of Turkey's military operation in Syria's north, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th October, 2019) As many as 109 terrorists have been killed since the beginning of Turkey's military operation in Syria's north, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Thursday.

Erdogan announced on Wednesday the start of Operation Peace Spring in northern Syria against Kurdish militias, designated as terrorists by Ankara, and Islamic State terrorist group (banned in Russia). Meanwhile, Damascus sees the operation as an assault on its sovereignty.

"We started the operation yesterday.

First it was artillery, then aviation, and ground forces arrived in late evening. As of now, 109 terrorists have been killed, and many others have been injured or have surrendered. Black propaganda against Turkey has been launched there, with Turkey being accused of bombing civilians. These are you who attack civilians, you have no shame. We are taking measures against the black propaganda, and we are briefing the society on every step we take," Erdogan said in an address in Ankara.

Related Topics

Injured Attack Terrorist Syria Russia Turkey Damascus Ankara Tayyip Erdogan

Recent Stories

PML-N moves separate plea to ECP seeking investiga ..

5 minutes ago

Ministry of Finance to expand scope of excise tax ..

26 minutes ago

Ras Al Khaimah dubbed &#039;Gulf Tourism Capital&# ..

41 minutes ago

MQM Chief charged, arrested over terrorism charges ..

46 minutes ago

Lootah lights the way for a brighter future; suppo ..

48 minutes ago

Rashid Latif advises struggling Sarfaraz to take r ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.