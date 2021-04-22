UrduPoint.com
Total Of 111 Wildifres Extinguished In Russia Over Past Day - Aerial Protection Service

Umer Jamshaid 17 minutes ago Thu 22nd April 2021 | 08:00 AM

Total of 111 Wildifres Extinguished in Russia Over Past Day - Aerial Protection Service

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd April, 2021) A total of 111 forest fires have been put out in Russia over the past 24 hours on an area of over 8,750 acres, Russia's Aerial Forest Protection Service (Avialesookhrana) said in a statement.

"According to the regional forestry monitoring services, 111 wildfires on an area of 3,543 hectares [8,755 acres] have been extinguished in Russia over the past day on April 21, 2021," the service said.

The day before, also 111 wildfires were extinguished.

More Stories From World

