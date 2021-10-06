UrduPoint.com

Total Of 1,135 Russian Military Instructors Currently Present In CAR - Officers Union

Total of 1,135 Russian Military Instructors Currently Present in CAR - Officers Union

A total of 1,135 military instructors from Russia are currently present in the Central African Republic (CAR), the contract with the CAR government is renewed regularly, Alexander Ivanov, the general director of the Officers Union for International Security (OUIS), told Sputnik in an interview

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th October, 2021) A total of 1,135 military instructors from Russia are currently present in the Central African Republic (CAR), the contract with the car government is renewed regularly, Alexander Ivanov, the general director of the Officers Union for International Security (OUIS), told Sputnik in an interview.

The union provides military training services in many countries across the world, including the CAR.

"The number of OUIS specialists (in the CAR) totals 1,135. The instructors will stay in the CAR as long as the government and the people of the CAR need it. The time limits are determined by the contract, which is renewed regularly. The government is aimed at expanding cooperation," Ivanov said.

