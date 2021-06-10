UrduPoint.com
Total Of 117 Russian, Kazakh, Ukrainian Citizens Evacuated From Gaza Strip

Umer Jamshaid 26 minutes ago Thu 10th June 2021 | 03:23 PM

Total of 117 Russian, Kazakh, Ukrainian Citizens Evacuated From Gaza Strip

A total of 117 Russian, Kazakh and Ukrainian citizens left the Gaza Strip, they will be accompanied by diplomats to Cairo and then travel to Moscow, a Sputnik correspondent in Palestine reported on Thursday

GAZA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th June, 2021) A total of 117 Russian, Kazakh and Ukrainian citizens left the Gaza Strip, they will be accompanied by diplomats to Cairo and then travel to Moscow, a Sputnik correspondent in Palestine reported on Thursday.

On May 20, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree on voluntary evacuation of Russian and Commonwealth of Independent States' citizens from the Gaza Strip.

According to the Sputnik correspondent, 117 Russian, Kazakh and Ukrainian citizen (mostly women and children) left the Gaza Strip through the Rafah checkpoint. Diplomats working in Egypt will escort the evacuees to Cairo, and then a plane of the Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations will transport them to Moscow.

