Total of 1.1Mln Refugees From Ukraine, DPR, LPR Arrived to Russia - Defense Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th May, 2022) More than 1.1 million civilians, including over 1,500 children, have been transported from Ukraine and breakaway republics of the Donetsk and Luhansk to Russia since the beginning of the Russian military operation therein, the head of the Russian National Defense Control Center, Col. Gen. Mikhail Mizintsev, said on Tuesday.

"Despite all difficulties and obstacles created by Kiev, over the past day, 11,564 people, including 1,571 children, were evacuated from unsafe areas of the Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics to the Russian territory without the participation of the Ukrainian authorities, and a total of 1,103,701 people, including 197,927 children, since the beginning of the special military operation," Mizintsev said.

He added that more than 9,500 well-equipped temporary accommodation centers are operating in Russia. Evacuees are being provided with places for recreation, essential items and hot meals. Refugees are also being assisted in addressing issues related to further accommodation, employment, social benefits and children's education.

On February 24, Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian forces.

According to the UN refugee agency, 5.6 million people have already left Ukraine for neighboring countries, including 3 million to Poland, since the start of hostilities.