UrduPoint.com

Total Of 1.1Mln Refugees From Ukraine, DPR, LPR Arrived To Russia - Defense Ministry

Faizan Hashmi Published May 04, 2022 | 01:20 AM

Total of 1.1Mln Refugees From Ukraine, DPR, LPR Arrived to Russia - Defense Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th May, 2022) More than 1.1 million civilians, including over 1,500 children, have been transported from Ukraine and breakaway republics of the Donetsk and Luhansk to Russia since the beginning of the Russian military operation therein, the head of the Russian National Defense Control Center, Col. Gen. Mikhail Mizintsev, said on Tuesday.

"Despite all difficulties and obstacles created by Kiev, over the past day, 11,564 people, including 1,571 children, were evacuated from unsafe areas of the Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics to the Russian territory without the participation of the Ukrainian authorities, and a total of 1,103,701 people, including 197,927 children, since the beginning of the special military operation," Mizintsev said.

He added that more than 9,500 well-equipped temporary accommodation centers are operating in Russia. Evacuees are being provided with places for recreation, essential items and hot meals. Refugees are also being assisted in addressing issues related to further accommodation, employment, social benefits and children's education.

On February 24, Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian forces.

According to the UN refugee agency, 5.6 million people have already left Ukraine for neighboring countries, including 3 million to Poland, since the start of hostilities.

Related Topics

United Nations Ukraine Education Russia Luhansk Donetsk Kiev Poland February All From Refugee Million Employment

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 May 2022

16 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 3rd May 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 3rd May 2022

16 hours ago
 Eidul Fitr to be celebrated on Tuesday

Eidul Fitr to be celebrated on Tuesday

1 day ago
 US Plans to Return Embassy to Kiev as Other Countr ..

US Plans to Return Embassy to Kiev as Other Countries Already Reopening Their Mi ..

1 day ago
 Biden Official Touts California's Affordable Housi ..

Biden Official Touts California's Affordable Housing Initiatives Amid Rising Hom ..

1 day ago
 West's Anti-Russia Sanctions May Be Lifted Only in ..

West's Anti-Russia Sanctions May Be Lifted Only in Agreement With Kiev - Scholz

1 day ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.