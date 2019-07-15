UrduPoint.com
Total Of 120 People On Ukraine's Detainee Exchange List, 40 On Russian - Moskalkova

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 48 seconds ago Mon 15th July 2019 | 05:32 PM

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th July, 2019) Kiev's detainee exchange list includes 120 Ukrainians, the Russian list has about 40 people, but the difficulty is that many of them have dual citizenship, Russian ombudswoman Tatyana Moskalkova said Monday.

"Today [at a meeting with Ukrainian ombudswoman Lyudmyla Denisova], the figure of 120 people on the list [whom Kiev wants released] was voiced, and there are about 40 people on our list today, but these lists are subject to revision," Moskalkova said.

"The complexity of these lists is that a significant number of people actually have two citizenships - a citizen of Ukraine and a citizen of Russia," she said.

