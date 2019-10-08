Thirteen people have been injured in an explosion that hit Ghazni University in central Afghanistan, Zahir Shah, the head of the provincial health directorate, told Sputnik on Tuesday

The official told Sputnik that the wounded persons were university students and that they were all taken to hospitals.