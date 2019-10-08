UrduPoint.com
Total Of 13 People Injured In Explosion In Afghanistan's Ghazni University - Official

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Tue 08th October 2019 | 11:58 AM

Total of 13 People Injured in Explosion in Afghanistan's Ghazni University - Official

Thirteen people have been injured in an explosion that hit Ghazni University in central Afghanistan, Zahir Shah, the head of the provincial health directorate, told Sputnik on Tuesday

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th October, 2019) Thirteen people have been injured in an explosion that hit Ghazni University in central Afghanistan, Zahir Shah, the head of the provincial health directorate, told Sputnik on Tuesday.

The official told Sputnik that the wounded persons were university students and that they were all taken to hospitals.

