Total Of 13 People Killed, 5 Injured As Vehicles Collide In Egypt's Minya - Reports

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Fri 20th November 2020 | 12:00 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th November, 2020) A total of 13 people were killed and five others were injured early on Friday in a collision of a truck with a minibus vehicle on an old desert road in Upper Egypt's province of Minya, the Al Ahram newspaper reported.

The newspaper reported that the accident might have occurred because of the high speed, but, however, the exact reason has yet to be specified, as a criminal investigation department team still conduct necessary investigative procedures at the accident site to establish its cause and circumstances.

Minya Governor Maj. Gen. Osama al-Qadi has come to inspect the scene and then visited those injured, who were taken to the local hospital to receive first aid, with one of them being in critical condition.

According to the news outlet, the head of Minya's Security Directorate, Maj. Gen. Mahmoud Khalil, had earlier received a notification from the director of the criminal investigation department to start rescue operations when the collision took place on the Bani Hassan road.

Criminal investigators and seven ambulances had rushed to the accident site.

