Total Of 130,000 People In Russia Under Medical Monitoring On COVID-19 Suspicion- Watchdog

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Wed 15th April 2020 | 12:14 PM

Total of 130,000 People in Russia Under Medical Monitoring on COVID-19 Suspicion- Watchdog

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th April, 2020) As many as 130,000 people across Russia remain under medical monitoring due to suspicions they may be infected with the coronavirus. and the number of COVID-19 tests conducted in the country has exceeded 1.5 million, the Russian public health watchdog, Rospotrebnadzor, said on Wednesday.

"Over 1.5 million coronavirus tests have been conducted in the Russian Federation ... A total of 130,000 people remain under medical monitoring," Rospotrebnadzor said in a statement.

A total of 91,900 COVID-19 tests have been conducted over the past 24 hours, the watchdog added.

Russia has confirmed 21,102 COVID-19 cases so far.

