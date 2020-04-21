Total of 14 Employees of UN Office in Geneva Have Now Contracted COVID-19 - Spokeswoman

(@FahadShabbir)

GENEVA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st April, 2020) A total of 14 employees of the United Nations office in Geneva have tested positive for COVID-19, the UN's director of information in the Swiss city Alessandra Vellucci said on Monday.

According to the latest update, a further four individuals have contracted the coronavirus disease over the preceding two weeks.

A total of five cases have been recorded in the secretariat of the UN Geneva office. Additionally, the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development, the regional office of the UN Environment Programme, and the UN High Commissioner for Refugees have all confirmed two positive tests for the disease.

A single employee in each of the Office of Internal Oversight Services, Institute for Disarmament Research, and the Independent Investigative Mechanism for Myanmar have tested positive for the disease, Vellucci confirmed.