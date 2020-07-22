UrduPoint.com
Total Of 14 People Injured In Chicago Shooting - Police

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Wed 22nd July 2020 | 07:10 AM

Total of 14 people Injured in Chicago Shooting - Police

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd July, 2020) A total of 14 people were injured in a shooting in Chicago late on Tuesday and all of them are at hospitals, Chicago Police First Deputy Superintendent Eric Carter told reporters.

Initial reports said that 11 people had been injured in the shooting and transferred to the hospitals in critical or serious condition.

The shooting took place at around 23:30 GMT in the 1000-block of West 79th Street, where a funeral service is located.

"There are 14 victims being treated at five separate area hospitals. Their condition is unknown at this time," Carter said.

According to Carter, the police have so far detained one suspect and the motives are still unknown. He added that the fire was opened from a car targeting the participants of a funeral ceremony, who opened fire in response. Suspects jumped out of the car after it crashed and disappeared from the scene, the police said.

