Total of 141 Civilians Killed, 676 Injured in DPR Since February - JCCC

DONETSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th June, 2022) In 108 days since the escalation of conflict in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), the Ukrainian troops have killed 141 civilians and injured 676 others, including 53 children, the Joint Center on Control and Coordination of the ceasefire regime (JCCC) said on Saturday.

"During 108 days of escalation, 141 civilians were killed, including seven children. At least 676 civilians, including 53 children, received injuries of various degrees of severity," the JCCC said on Telegram.

The JCCC also said that a total of 3,777 cases of shelling have been recorded, with 3,466 of those using heavy weapons. Ukrainian troops fired a total of 33,848 munitions of different caliber, including 28 OTR-21 Tochka ballistic missiles, 14 BM-30 Smerch missiles, 43 BM-27 Uragan rockets, and 5,696 BM-21 Grad missiles, according to the JCCC.

On Saturday, the Ukrainian troops fired eight mines and seven large-caliber projectiles in half an hour on Horlivka and Donetsk's Petrovsky district, injuring a 54-year old woman, Horlivka's mayor Ivan Prikhodko said.

Massive shelling of other parts of the DPR was also reported during the day.

During the last 24 hours, Ukrainian military fired over 460 projectiles and mines on 13 residential areas, killing one civilian and wounding 14 others, according to the DPR People's Militia.

Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine on February 24 after the breakaway Donetsk and Luhansk republics applied for help in fending off Ukrainian forces. Moscow and Kiev have made several attempts to negotiate a ceasefire, with a couple of meetings taking place in Turkey, and both exchanged several dozens of war prisoners. However, no agreement has been reached so far and the talks have been paused on Kiev's initiative.