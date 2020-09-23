UrduPoint.com
Total Of 15 Forest Fires Put Out In Russia Over Past 24 Hours - Aerial Protection Service

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Wed 23rd September 2020 | 04:00 AM

Total of 15 Forest Fires Put Out in Russia Over Past 24 Hours - Aerial Protection Service

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd September, 2020) A total of 15 forest fires - up from eight the day before - have been extinguished in Russia over the past day on an area of over 2,000 acres, Russia's Aerial Forest Protection Service (Avialesookhrana) said in a statement.

"According to the regional forestry monitoring services, eight wildfires on an area of 825 hectares [2,039 acres] have been extinguished in Russia over the past day on September 22, 2020," the service said.

The day before, eight wildfires were put out on an area of 136 acres.

More Stories From World

