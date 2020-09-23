Total of 15 Forest Fires Put Out in Russia Over Past 24 Hours - Aerial Protection Service

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd September, 2020) A total of 15 forest fires - up from eight the day before - have been extinguished in Russia over the past day on an area of over 2,000 acres, Russia's Aerial Forest Protection Service (Avialesookhrana) said in a statement.

"According to the regional forestry monitoring services, eight wildfires on an area of 825 hectares [2,039 acres] have been extinguished in Russia over the past day on September 22, 2020," the service said.

The day before, eight wildfires were put out on an area of 136 acres.