MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th November, 2021) A total of 1.5 million doses of a Chinese vaccine against coronavirus have been delivered to Belarus, the Belarusian Health Ministry said.

"An Il-76MD military transport aircraft delivered a Chinese vaccine against coronavirus to Belarus.

In total, 1.5 million doses of SARS-CoV-2 Vaccine (Vero Cell), Inactivated, by Sinopharm, arrived in Belarus," the ministry said on Telegram.

Of the 1.5 million doses, 1 million was bought by the ministry from China, and 500,000 doses, as well as 500,000 syringes, were donated to Minsk.