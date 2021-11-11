UrduPoint.com

Total Of 1.5 Mln Doses Of China's Coronavirus Vaccine Supplied To Belarus- Health Ministry

Muhammad Irfan 42 seconds ago Thu 11th November 2021 | 09:40 AM

Total of 1.5 Mln Doses of China's Coronavirus Vaccine Supplied to Belarus- Health Ministry

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th November, 2021) A total of 1.5 million doses of a Chinese vaccine against coronavirus have been delivered to Belarus, the Belarusian Health Ministry said.

"An Il-76MD military transport aircraft delivered a Chinese vaccine against coronavirus to Belarus.

In total, 1.5 million doses of SARS-CoV-2 Vaccine (Vero Cell), Inactivated, by Sinopharm, arrived in Belarus," the ministry said on Telegram.

Of the 1.5 million doses, 1 million was bought by the ministry from China, and 500,000 doses, as well as 500,000 syringes, were donated to Minsk.

Related Topics

China Minsk Belarus From Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 November 2021

16 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 11th November 2021

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 11th November 2021

1 hour ago
 Minister-President of Belgium&#039;s Wallonia hail ..

Minister-President of Belgium&#039;s Wallonia hails UAE’s strategies to invest ..

8 hours ago
 UAE close to winning Jiu-Jitsu World Championship ..

UAE close to winning Jiu-Jitsu World Championship title for second consecutive y ..

9 hours ago
 Maktoum bin Mohammed meets with business leaders t ..

Maktoum bin Mohammed meets with business leaders to explore future opportunities ..

9 hours ago
 UAE condemns Houthi attempt to target Saudi Arabia ..

UAE condemns Houthi attempt to target Saudi Arabia&#039;s southern region with b ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.