Total of 15 People in Intensive Care Unit After Blasts at Military Warehouse in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th June, 2019) SULTAN, June 25 (Sputnik) - As many as 15 people, who were critically injured as a result of explosions in a military warehouse in southern Kazakhstan, have been placed in intensive care unit, Kazakh Healthcare Minister Yelzhan Birtanov told reporters.

Earlier in the day, the Kazakh Defense Ministry reported that at one of the arsenals, located near the settlement of Arys of the Turkestan region, where 44,300 people live, there was a fire that caused some ammunition to explode. The causes and circumstances of the incident are being clarified. The area was evacuated. More than 160 people were injured as a result of the incident and 89 of them were hospitalized. Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has left for the scene.

"As many as 15 people are in intensive care unit," Birtanov said.

Kazakh Prime Minister Askar Mamin said that one serviceman and one civilian have been killed as a result of the blasts.