Total Of 150 Evacuated From St. Petersburg Hospital Due To Fire - Emergencies Ministry

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Tue 12th May 2020 | 10:10 AM

Total of 150 Evacuated From St. Petersburg Hospital Due to Fire - Emergencies Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th May, 2020) According to preliminary data, patients in the intensive care unit were killed in a fire in a St. Petersburg hospital, 150 people were evacuated from the burning building, the Russian Emergencies Ministry told Sputnik.

"Unfortunately, according to preliminary data, some people in the intensive care unit died," the ministry said.

A ministry spokesman said the fire had been localized on an area of 10 square meters.

