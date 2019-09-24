UrduPoint.com
Total Of 16 Civilians Killed In Saudi-Led Coalition's Bombing In Central Yemen - Houthis

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 17 hours ago Tue 24th September 2019 | 03:39 PM

Total of 16 Civilians Killed in Saudi-Led Coalition's Bombing in Central Yemen - Houthis

The death toll has reached 16 people as a final outcome of the Saudi-led coalition's bombing in the Yemeni central province of Dhale, a spokesman for the Houthi rebel movement said on Tuesday

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th September, 2019) The death toll has reached 16 people as a final outcome of the Saudi-led coalition's bombing in the Yemeni central province of Dhale, a spokesman for the Houthi rebel movement said on Tuesday.

The Houthi-backed Al-Masirah broadcaster reported earlier in the day that the bombing had left at least 13 civilians killed, adding that there were other victims under the rubble,

According to the broadcaster, the coalition conducted the attack on a house in the district of Qaatabah, north of Dhale.

