Total Of 17 People Died In South Korea After Flu Vaccination - Reports

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Thu 22nd October 2020 | 09:30 AM

Total of 17 People Died in South Korea After Flu Vaccination - Reports

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd October, 2020) The number of people, who have died in South Korea after being vaccinated against seasonal flu, has risen to 17, the Yonhap news agency reported on Thursday.

In the earlier hours of the day, a 74-year-old resident of the northwestern city of Incheon died two days after the seasonal flu vaccination.

The country's authorities say they have investigated nine suspicious deaths and see no link between the vaccination and the fatalities. One of the possible explanations for the deaths is anaphylactic shock, a severe allergic reaction to the vaccine, but this hypothesis has not been confirmed yet.

Some 12.97 million have already been vaccinated against seasonal flu in South Korea

More Stories From World

