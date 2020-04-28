Total of 170 Wildfires Extinguished in Russia Over Past Day - Forest Protection Service

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th April, 2020) A total of 170 forest fires were extinguished in Russia over the past 24 hours on an area of some 10,000 hectares, the Aerial Forest Protection Service (Avialesookhrana) said.

"According to the regional forestry monitoring services, over the past day on April 27, a total of 170 forest fires on an area of 10,021 hectares were put out in Russia," the service said.