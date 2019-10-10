UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Total Of 174 'Terrorists' Killed In Turkey's Offensive In Syria So Far - Turkish Military

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Thu 10th October 2019 | 11:00 PM

Total of 174 'Terrorists' Killed in Turkey's Offensive in Syria So Far - Turkish Military

A total of 174 "terrorists" have been killed since the beginning of the ongoing Turkish offensive against units of the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) in northeastern Syria, the Turkish defense ministry said Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th October, 2019) A total of 174 "terrorists" have been killed since the beginning of the ongoing Turkish offensive against units of the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) in northeastern Syria, the Turkish defense ministry said Thursday.

"In the framework of Operation Peace Spring, 19 terrorists were killed [on October 10] as a result of an airstrike in the Ras al-Ain area. Therefore, the overall number of eliminated terrorists since the beginning of the operation is 174," the ministry said in a statement.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced on Wednesday the start of Operation Peace Spring against PKK/YPG and the Islamic State (terrorist organization banned in Russia) in Syria's north to neutralize terror threats against Turkey and to establish a safe zone along Turkey's southern border.

The Turkish military initially delivered a number of airstrikes against Kurdish-led SDF militia and related infrastructure, following up with a ground offensive and artillery shelling of Syrian border towns in Hasakah and Raqqa provinces.

Kurdish-led militia later responded with firing rockets and mortar shells at a number of Turkish border towns. both side have already suffered casualties, including among the civilian population.

Related Topics

Firing Terrorist Syria Russia Turkey Tayyip Erdogan October Border

Recent Stories

Syrian Opposition in Cairo Stands Against Turkish ..

1 minute ago

UN to Consider Ecuador's Request to Facilitate Dia ..

1 minute ago

Kashmir becomes nuclear flashpoint: Speakers

16 minutes ago

Russian Media Barred From Participating in Zelensk ..

1 minute ago

Climate Protesters Attempt to Shut Down London Cit ..

4 minutes ago

Water Station in Syria's Ras Al-Ayn Border City Di ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.