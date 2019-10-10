A total of 174 "terrorists" have been killed since the beginning of the ongoing Turkish offensive against units of the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) in northeastern Syria, the Turkish defense ministry said Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th October, 2019) A total of 174 "terrorists" have been killed since the beginning of the ongoing Turkish offensive against units of the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) in northeastern Syria , the Turkish defense ministry said Thursday.

"In the framework of Operation Peace Spring, 19 terrorists were killed [on October 10] as a result of an airstrike in the Ras al-Ain area. Therefore, the overall number of eliminated terrorists since the beginning of the operation is 174," the ministry said in a statement.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced on Wednesday the start of Operation Peace Spring against PKK/YPG and the Islamic State (terrorist organization banned in Russia) in Syria's north to neutralize terror threats against Turkey and to establish a safe zone along Turkey's southern border.

The Turkish military initially delivered a number of airstrikes against Kurdish-led SDF militia and related infrastructure, following up with a ground offensive and artillery shelling of Syrian border towns in Hasakah and Raqqa provinces.

Kurdish-led militia later responded with firing rockets and mortar shells at a number of Turkish border towns. both side have already suffered casualties, including among the civilian population.