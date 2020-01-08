Total of 179 People, Including 32 Foreigners, Killed in Plane Crash in Iran - Red Cross

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th January, 2020) The crash of Ukraine's Boeing 737 in Iran has claimed the lives of 179 people, including 32 foreigners, Mansoureh Bagheri, Iran Red Crescent Society's Director for international Operations, told Sputnik in an interview.

The plane crashed on Wednesday morning near Tehran's Imam Khomeini International Airport killing all passengers and crew on board. Ukraine's National Security and Defense Council has said that a total of 168 people had registered for the flight and there were nine crew members on board. Iran Red Crescent Society has been tasked with carrying out the rescue and relief operation in the aftermath of the accident.

"Unfortunately, because of this plane crash, we actually had 179 people dead.

147 are Iranian and about 32 are foreigners from different nationalities. Fortunately, the plane crashed outside the resident houses. It was one of the fortunes of this event. Immediately, 40 relief operations have been dispatched to the areas. And two helicopters transported all equipment for the teams. Now, people are collecting the bodies. Unfortunately, we can say that there is nobody alive in this crash," Bagheri said.

The identification of the bodies and the remains of the victims is unlikely, the Red Cross executive noted.

"Actually I can say no. but we are now searching this issue, but so far I can say no because the plane actually before the crash to the land there was a big fire in the plane," Bagheri added.