Total Of 18 Wildfires Put Out In Russia In Past 24 Hours - Aerial Protection Service

Wed 16th September 2020 | 03:00 AM

Total of 18 Wildfires Put Out in Russia in Past 24 Hours - Aerial Protection Service

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th September, 2020) Eighteen forest fires - up from 15 the day before - have been extinguished in Russia over the past day on an area of more than 2,300 acres, Russia's Aerial Forest Protection Service (Avialesookhrana) said in a statement.

"According to the regional forestry monitoring services, 18 forest fires on an area of 940 hectares [2,323 acres] have been extinguished in Russia over the past day on September 15, 2020," the service said.

The day before, 15 wildfires were put out on an area of 109 acres.

