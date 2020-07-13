Total of 180 Taliban Prisoners Released From Afghan Prisons - National Security Council

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th July, 2020) The Afghan National Security Council (NSC) said that 180 Taliban prisoners were released from Afghan prisons on Sunday, bringing the total number of released Taliban prisoners to 4,199.

The NSC accused the Taliban movement of failing to deliver on its promises. According to the NSC, the Taliban has failed to release 1,000 Afghan soldiers and has also escalated violence.