UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Total Of 180 Taliban Prisoners Released From Afghan Prisons - National Security Council

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Mon 13th July 2020 | 02:20 PM

Total of 180 Taliban Prisoners Released From Afghan Prisons - National Security Council

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th July, 2020) The Afghan National Security Council (NSC) said that 180 Taliban prisoners were released from Afghan prisons on Sunday, bringing the total number of released Taliban prisoners to 4,199.

The NSC accused the Taliban movement of failing to deliver on its promises. According to the NSC, the Taliban has failed to release 1,000 Afghan soldiers and has also escalated violence.

Related Topics

Taliban Afghanistan Sunday From

Recent Stories

ADNOC wins Sustainability Manager Award for effort ..

39 minutes ago

India to use one of its stadium as quarantine cent ..

49 minutes ago

Six civilians injured due to unprovoked Indian cea ..

1 hour ago

OPEC daily basket price stands at $43.46 a barrel ..

1 hour ago

Mars Mission will inspire new projects in all sect ..

1 hour ago

Bollywood Superstar Aishwaray Rai Bachchan tests p ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.