Total of 1,800 Rockets Fired at Israel From Gaza Strip - Israeli Army

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th May, 2021) A total of 1,800 rockets were fired at Israel from the Gaza Strip since tensions started to escalate, 430 of which fell inside the Palestinian enclave, Israel Defense Forces' spokesman, Jonathan Conricus, said on Friday.

Earlier in the day, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that the Israeli military operation would continue as long as necessary.