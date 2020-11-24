UrduPoint.com
Total Of 1,895 Refugees Returned To Nagorno-Karabakh In Past 24 Hours - Russian Military

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Tue 24th November 2020 | 05:50 PM

Total of 1,895 Refugees Returned to Nagorno-Karabakh in Past 24 Hours - Russian Military

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th November, 2020) As many as 1,895 refugees have returned to Nagorno-Karabakh from Armenia in the past 24 hours, and over 13,000 persons in total have already returned to places of their permanent residence with assistance of Russian peacekeepers, the Russian Defense Ministry's spokesman, Maj. Gen. Igor Konashenkov, said on Tuesday.

"Russian peacekeepers guarantee safe return home for the refugees. In the past 24 hours, 1,895 refugees, who earlier left their homes in Nagorno-Karabakh due to the armed clashes, have returned to Nagorno-Karabakh from the Armenian territory. With assistance of the Russian peacekeepers, over 13,000 residents of Nagorno-Karabakh have already returned to their places of residence," Konashenkov said at a briefing.

The ceasefire is being implemented along the contact line, Konashenkov assured.

