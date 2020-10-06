Total of 190 Kyrgyz Policemen Injured in Clashes With Protesters - Anti-Torture Center

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th October, 2020) As many as 190 police officers were injured in clashes with protesters in the Kyrgyz capital of Bishkek, the National Center for the Prevention of Torture told Sputnik on Tuesday.

Earlier in the day, the Kyrgyz Health Ministry said that 590 people were injured and one person killed in the clashes.

"Total of 190 police officers were injured in the unrest in Bishkek. Six of them are in grave condition," a spokesman for the center said.

According to the spokesman, four special vehicles were burnt down, and six special vehicles were smashed up by protesters.