Total of 1,908 Ukrainian Azov Militants From Azovstal Surrendered - Russian Defense Chief

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th May, 2022) As many as 1,908 Ukrainian militants from the Azov neo-Nazi battalion (under criminal investigation in Russia), who had been blocked in the Azovstal steel plant in Mariupol for the past weeks, have surrendered, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said on Friday.

"The blockade of the Azovstal plant continues.

Civilians who were held there by Ukrainian nationalists were evacuated from the territory of the plant � 177 people were saved, including 85 women and 47 children. Qualified medical and psychological assistance was provided to everyone. Nationalists blocked at the plant began to surrender. At the moment, 1,908 people have laid down their arms," Shoigu said at a ministry meeting.