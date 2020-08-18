UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Total Of 20% Of Residents Of Tatarstan, Moscow, Petersburg Immune To COVID-19 - Watchdog

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Tue 18th August 2020 | 08:10 AM

Total of 20% of Residents of Tatarstan, Moscow, Petersburg Immune to COVID-19 - Watchdog

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th August, 2020) More than 20 percent of residents of Tatarstan, Moscow, St. Petersburg, as well as the Astrakhan, Moscow, Leningrad and Tyumen regions of Russia are immune to the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19), consumer rights watchdog Rospotrebnadzor told Sputnik.

Rospotrebnadzor is assessing herd immunity to the SARS CoV-2 virus in the population of Russia.

More than 65,000 tests have been carried out in 23 regions of the country, the study is being completed in three more regions, another 9,000 tests have been carried out there, the watchdog said.

"Regions with a high level (more than 20 percent) of herd immunity: the Republic of Tatarstan, Moscow, St. Petersburg, Astrakhan, the Moscow, Leningrad and Tyumen regions (seven regions)," Rospotrebnadzor said.

Approximately 2,800-3,200 people were examined in each of 26 regions, it said.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Immunity Astrakhan Tyumen St. Petersburg Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Health Ministry conducts further 71,322 COVID-19 t ..

8 hours ago

UAE a staunch supporter of Palestinian Cause: Pale ..

8 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed chairs &#039;UAE-India Joint Co ..

8 hours ago

GCC Secretary-General strongly denounces Iran’s ..

8 hours ago

Former Spanish king Juan Carlos has gone into exil ..

8 hours ago

Russian Central Bank Expects Quarter-on-Quarter GD ..

8 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.