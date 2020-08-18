Total of 20% of Residents of Tatarstan, Moscow, Petersburg Immune to COVID-19 - Watchdog

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th August, 2020) More than 20 percent of residents of Tatarstan, Moscow, St. Petersburg, as well as the Astrakhan, Moscow, Leningrad and Tyumen regions of Russia are immune to the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19), consumer rights watchdog Rospotrebnadzor told Sputnik.

Rospotrebnadzor is assessing herd immunity to the SARS CoV-2 virus in the population of Russia.

More than 65,000 tests have been carried out in 23 regions of the country, the study is being completed in three more regions, another 9,000 tests have been carried out there, the watchdog said.

"Regions with a high level (more than 20 percent) of herd immunity: the Republic of Tatarstan, Moscow, St. Petersburg, Astrakhan, the Moscow, Leningrad and Tyumen regions (seven regions)," Rospotrebnadzor said.

Approximately 2,800-3,200 people were examined in each of 26 regions, it said.