Total of 20 People Killed as Result of Electric Shock During Heavy Rain in Congo - Reports

A total of 20 people have been killed as a result of an electric shock caused by heavy rain in the capital of the Republic of the Congo, Brazzaville, media reported on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st April, 2020) A total of 20 people have been killed as a result of an electric shock caused by heavy rain in the capital of the Republic of the Congo, Brazzaville, media reported on Wednesday.

According to the APA news agency, citing the mayor of the capital, Stella Mensah Sassou Nguesso, as a result of a lightning strike, the electric wires were disconnected.

The incident took place after the authorities started implementing measures aimed at fighting the coronavirus, including a self-isolation regime and curfew, the news agency added.

So far, the country has reported 19 cases of COVID-19.