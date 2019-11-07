Total of 2,000 Relatives of Russian Militants Willing to Return From Mideast - FSB

Around 2,000 relatives of Russian militants are ready to return from the Middle East to their home country and engage in terrorist activities there, Federal Security Service (FSB) Director Alexander Bortnikov said on Thursday

"As of now we possess fundamental data of around 2,000 women and children who are relatives of militants and are Russian citizens staying in the Middle East or having departed there," Bortnikov said at a meeting of the Council of the Heads of Security Bodies and Special Services of the Commonwealth of Independent States Member States.

According to Bortnikov, terrorists and their relatives are passing to Russia from armed conflict zones through humanitarian corridors or illegal migration channels and enjoy support of ethnic criminal gangs in the regions where they settle.

The "returnees" often remain adepts of extremist ideology and are seen by terrorist groups heads as suicide attackers, propagandists and recruiters, Bortnikov added.