DAMASCUS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th October, 2019) As many as 218 civilians have been killed and over 650 others injured in Turkey's offensive in northern Syria, launched on October 9, the administration of the Kurdish authority in northern Syria said on Thursday, citing the local health department.

"The healthcare department of the autonomous administration has reported that 218 civilians, including 18 children, have been killed, while 653 others, including 35 children, have been injured as a result of Turkey's aggression," the administration said in a statement.

The are five medical centers' staffers among those killed, the administration specified.

Turkey's Operation Peace Spring is aimed at fighting the Syrian Kurdish militia, viewed by Ankara as affiliates of the Kurdistan Workers' Party, which Turkey classifies as a terrorist organization, as well as the Islamic State terrorist group (banned in Russia).