Total Of 22 Injured In Apartment Building Fire Caused By Plane Crash In Yeysk - Minister

Umer Jamshaid Published October 18, 2022 | 04:10 AM

Total of 22 Injured in Apartment Building Fire Caused by Plane Crash in Yeysk - Minister

YEYSK (Krasnodar Territory) (UrduPoint news / Sputnik - 18th October, 2022) A total of 22 people were injured in a fire after a military plane crash in the town of Yeysk in southern Russia, no more people remain under the rubble, Russian Emergencies Minister Alexander Kurenkov said.

"Emergencies Ministry employees will still look, sort out the rubble, if there's anyone else. At the moment, 22 injured. That's all," Kurenkov told reporters. Russian Health Minister Mikhail Murashko, in turn, said three were killed.

Earlier, the Russian Defense Ministry reported that during a training flight, a Russian Su-34 supersonic fighter-bomber crashed in Yeysk and the pilots ejected. Aircraft fuel caught fire at the crash site in a residential area.

