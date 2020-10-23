Twenty-three soldiers of the Afghan National Army (ANA) were killed in a Taliban attack in Afghanistan's southwestern province of Nimruz, a local source told Sputnik on Friday, adding that three Taliban militants were taken alive

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd October, 2020) Twenty-three soldiers of the Afghan National Army (ANA) were killed in a Taliban attack in Afghanistan's southwestern province of Nimruz, a local source told Sputnik on Friday, adding that three Taliban militants were taken alive.

The incident took place last night on the Khashrod-Delaram highway in the Mazang area, the source specified.

According to the source, the Taliban seized weapons and ammunition from the ANA base.