Total Of 23 Afghan Soldiers Killed In Taliban Attack In Country's South-West - Source

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 23rd October 2020 | 02:38 PM

Total of 23 Afghan Soldiers Killed in Taliban Attack in Country's South-West - Source

Twenty-three soldiers of the Afghan National Army (ANA) were killed in a Taliban attack in Afghanistan's southwestern province of Nimruz, a local source told Sputnik on Friday, adding that three Taliban militants were taken alive

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd October, 2020) Twenty-three soldiers of the Afghan National Army (ANA) were killed in a Taliban attack in Afghanistan's southwestern province of Nimruz, a local source told Sputnik on Friday, adding that three Taliban militants were taken alive.

The incident took place last night on the Khashrod-Delaram highway in the Mazang area, the source specified.

According to the source, the Taliban seized weapons and ammunition from the ANA base.

