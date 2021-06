PETROPAVLOVSK KAMCHATSKIY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th June, 2021) ETROPETROPAVLOVSK KAMCHATSKIY (Pakistan Point news / Sputnik - 28th June, 2021) AVLOVSK KAMCHATSKIY, Russia, June 28 (Sputnik) - A total of 23% of Russia's population got vaccinated against COVID-19 as of Monday, Health Minister Mikhail Murashko announced.

"Today, it is already 23%," Murashko said on Russia's Channel One, asked how many Russians were inoculated.