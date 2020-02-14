A total of 235 Russian military experts are currently staying in the Central African Republic (CAR), they have been sent there to train CAR armed forces and police, of which the United Nations Security Council is aware, Foreign Ministry's Department of Africa Director Andrei Kemarsky has said in an interview with Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th February, 2020) A total of 235 Russian military experts are currently staying in the Central African Republic (CAR), they have been sent there to train car armed forces and police, of which the United Nations Security Council is aware, Foreign Ministry's Department of Africa Director Andrei Kemarsky has said in an interview with Sputnik.

Apart from the Russian peacekeepers working at the UN stabilization mission, "a far larger group of military instructors" is staying in the country, Kemarsky said. According to him, these experts are engaged in training CAR servicemen and security officers. The Russian Defense Ministry has sent them to CAR following a demand by the African country's government, with knowledge of the UN Security Council Sanctions Committee.

"They are working under a rotational system. Their number currently stands at 235," Kemarsky said.

He added that Russian instructors had already trained around 4,000 CAR servicemen and around 500 police officers.

"As for the possibility to send additional Russian instructors to the country, this can be discussed bilaterally after a relevant request by the CAR government, which Russian agencies will have to study. As far as I know, there has not been any request to increase the number of our experts," Kemarsky said.