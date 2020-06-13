UrduPoint.com
Total Of 239 Civilians Killed, Injured In Afghanistan Over Past 2 Weeks - Security Council

Sat 13th June 2020 | 07:25 PM

A total of 239 civilians have been killed and injured by the Taliban militants in Afghanistan over the past two weeks, the country's National Security Council (NSC) said in a statement on Saturday

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th June, 2020) A total of 239 civilians have been killed and injured by the Taliban militants in Afghanistan over the past two weeks, the country's National Security Council (NSC) said in a statement on Saturday.

"In the last two weeks, 89 civilians have been killed and 150 others injured in 29 provinces of the country," the statement said.

According to the council, most of the civilians were killed and wounded in roadside bomb explosions and targeted attacks, with the majority of incidents taking place in Kandahar, Kabul and Sar-e-Pul provinces.

The civilian casualties come at a time when peace efforts have already made progress and, as expected, Afghan and Muslim killings should have stopped, the statement added.

In late February, the United States and Taliban signed a peace process deal that sought to end hostilities between the two sides and accelerate the US withdrawal from Afghanistan. The deal also stipulated the beginning of intra-Afghan negotiations, as well as prisoner exchanges. Initially, the Taliban and the Kabul government did not show much inclination to negotiate with each other. However, the prisoner exchanges that have been taking place over the last few months, as well as the recent Eid al-Fitr ceasefire, demonstrate some potential for a breakthrough in the Afghan peace process.

