Total Of 240 People Injured In Rallies In Georgian Capital - Deputy Health Minister

Muhammad Irfan 37 seconds ago Fri 21st June 2019 | 02:27 PM

TBILISI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st June, 2019) As many as 240 people were injured in the Georgian capital of Tbilisi during violent rallies that erupted there over Russian delegates' participation in the general session of the Interparliamentary Assembly on Orthodoxy, Georgian Deputy Health Minister Zaza Bokhua said on Friday.

Around 70 people have asked for medical assistance after the protests, according to the previous estimates of the ministry.

"A total of 240 people were injured, while 102 of them remain in hospitals," Bokhua said.

Demonstrators held protests on Thursday outside the parliament building in Tbilisi. The opposition joined the rally, calling on the government and the parliament speaker to step down. The protests were subsequently dispersed but demonstrators reportedly broke into the office of the ruling Georgian Dream party and ransacked it. The opposition has called on Georgians to continue rallying on Friday.

