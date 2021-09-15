UrduPoint.com

A total of 250 international observers representing 55 countries and 10 international organizations will be present at the upcoming elections to the lower chamber of the Russian parliament (the State Duma), the Central Election Commission's chairwoman, Ella Pamfilova, said on Wednesday

Elections to the State Duma will take place from September 17-19. The State Duma is elected every five years under a mixed electoral system which includes the election of 225 representatives from party lists and another 225 from single-mandate Constituencies.

"We will receive representatives of 55 countries and 10 international organizations, 34 national parliaments and 36 national election bodies. I want to stress that they all have the status of international observers ... These are not just experts ... At the moment, there are 249 international observers, but there will be 250 for sure," Pamfilova told the election commission.

