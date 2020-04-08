UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Total Of 25,800 Russians Registered To Return Home From Abroad - Transport Ministry

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 08th April 2020 | 06:00 AM

Total of 25,800 Russians Registered to Return Home From Abroad - Transport Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th April, 2020) A total of 25,800 Russians have registered to return to their homeland amid the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, Russia's Transport Ministry said Wednesday.

"Only Russians who left Russia after January 1, 2020 can apply for these flights. All of them must be registered on the gosuslugi [state services] portal.

The number of citizens of this category currently registered in the lists of the Russian Communications Ministry is about 25,800 people," the ministry said.

"Based on this information, lists of flights are compiled. Only citizens from the Russian Communications Ministry list can get on board. Passengers who have applied for a flight and haven't come must understand that waiting for the next opportunity to fly home may drag on indefinitely," it said.

Related Topics

Russia January May 2020 All From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE announces recovery of 19 patients, 283 new cas ..

4 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed, Korean FM discuss bilateral re ..

4 hours ago

WHO and partners call for urgent investment in nur ..

5 hours ago

Ajman University&#039;s Computer Lab named after E ..

5 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, Uzbek President discuss bilater ..

6 hours ago

Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar offers corona telemedicin ..

6 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.