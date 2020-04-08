Total of 25,800 Russians Registered to Return Home From Abroad - Transport Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th April, 2020) A total of 25,800 Russians have registered to return to their homeland amid the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, Russia's Transport Ministry said Wednesday.

"Only Russians who left Russia after January 1, 2020 can apply for these flights. All of them must be registered on the gosuslugi [state services] portal.

The number of citizens of this category currently registered in the lists of the Russian Communications Ministry is about 25,800 people," the ministry said.

"Based on this information, lists of flights are compiled. Only citizens from the Russian Communications Ministry list can get on board. Passengers who have applied for a flight and haven't come must understand that waiting for the next opportunity to fly home may drag on indefinitely," it said.