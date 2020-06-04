UrduPoint.com
Total Of 26 Forest Fires Extinguished In Russia Over Past Day - Aerial Protection Service

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Thu 04th June 2020 | 04:40 AM

Total of 26 Forest Fires Extinguished in Russia Over Past Day - Aerial Protection Service

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th June, 2020) A total of 26 forest fires - down from nearly 30 the day before - have been extinguished in Russia over the past 24 hours on an area of over 3,000 hectares, the Aerial Forest Protection Service (Avialesookhrana) said.

"According to the regional forestry monitoring services... 26 forest fires on an area of 3,034 hectares have been put out in Russia over the past day on June 3," the service said.

The day before, 29 wildfires on an area of 6,600 hectares were extinguished.

